Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

