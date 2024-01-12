Bell Bank Has $1.67 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $425.27 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.