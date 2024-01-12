Bell Bank Has $1.99 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $172.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $191.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,477 shares of company stock worth $4,260,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

