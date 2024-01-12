Bell Bank Has $4.77 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $150.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.28.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

