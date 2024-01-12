Bell Bank Has $47.29 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 677,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 717.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $437.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.36. The company has a market cap of $350.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.76.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
