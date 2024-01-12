Bell Bank Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned about 0.18% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 32.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 41.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.6 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.