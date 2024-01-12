Bell Bank Has $7.47 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bell Bank cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bell Bank owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Seagate Technology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.