Bell Bank Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.