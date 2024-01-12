Bell Bank Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $124.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

