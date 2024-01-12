Bell Bank Purchases 803 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.