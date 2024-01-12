Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

