Bell Bank Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bell Bank lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $314.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

