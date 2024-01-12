Bell Bank Sells 118 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bell Bank lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $276.36 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

