Bell Bank Sells 5,013 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

