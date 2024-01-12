Bell Bank Sells 7,804 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

