Bell Bank Sells 82 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,836,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,068,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,344,621 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $271.72 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $272.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average is $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

