Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bespoke Extracts Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Bespoke Extracts has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
Bespoke Extracts Company Profile
