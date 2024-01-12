Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bespoke Extracts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Bespoke Extracts has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

