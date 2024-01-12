Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,866 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.11% of Bilibili worth $63,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.76.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.