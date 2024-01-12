Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock remained flat at $21.07 during midday trading on Friday. 13,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

