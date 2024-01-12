BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Down 42.8% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 4,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

