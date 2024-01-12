BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.88, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $752.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

