BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.88, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $752.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

