Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 542,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.36. 70,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,108. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

