Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

