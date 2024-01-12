Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the stock.

OBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,333,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

