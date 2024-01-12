BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 119,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

