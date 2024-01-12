BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$78.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$77.71.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$68.37 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$51.03 and a 1 year high of C$74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.12.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.