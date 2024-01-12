BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOK opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.