BNP Paribas Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Outperform

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCEP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

CCEP opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

