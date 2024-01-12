BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.99

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 7161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

