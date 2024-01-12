Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $222.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,050.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.