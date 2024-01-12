Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,552.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,291.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,085.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,214.65 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

