Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $467.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.