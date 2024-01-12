Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Myecfo LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

BOX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 194,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.