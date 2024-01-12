Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,287 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of BOX worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

