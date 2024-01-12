Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.91 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$987.50 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$286.92.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$278.73 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$197.66 and a 52-week high of C$281.27. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$263.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

