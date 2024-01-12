Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.35. The company has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

