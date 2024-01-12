Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,453,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

