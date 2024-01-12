Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

COCO opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $711,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,570.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 72.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after buying an additional 108,844 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 228,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,042,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,151,000 after buying an additional 304,659 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

