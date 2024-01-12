Brokers Offer Predictions for Lazard, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lazard in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell expects that the asset manager will earn $4.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Lazard stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

