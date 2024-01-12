Brokers Set Expectations for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 3.3 %

ED stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.