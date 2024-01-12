Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BAM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

