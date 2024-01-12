Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 3.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,349,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 334,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,306.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

