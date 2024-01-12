Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 385,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

