Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Bruker worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BRKR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $71.77. 25,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,876. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

