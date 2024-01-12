Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 814,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 591,154 shares.The stock last traded at $43.86 and had previously closed at $43.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

