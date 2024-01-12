Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 207,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,658. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

