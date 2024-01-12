Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $14,929.92 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,670,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,217.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $7,667.60.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,676 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $12,373.68.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 6.5 %

BFRG stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

