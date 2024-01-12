Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 1,339.4% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDSC opened at $23.09 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $394.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.2924 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

