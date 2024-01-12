CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

