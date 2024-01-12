CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAMP
CalAmp Stock Up 6.0 %
Institutional Trading of CalAmp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CalAmp
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.