Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading 8.1% Higher

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.34. 941,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 865,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of C$193.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2566735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

